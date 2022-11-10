Thursday, 10 November 2022

A 42-year-old woman wanted for the past four years for committing fraud in South Cyprus, was caught in North Cyprus and handed over to the Greek Cypriot police through the United Nations (UN), Kibris Postasi reports.

According to reports by Greek daily Fileleftheros and other newspapers, the woman in question had fraudulently acquired 200,000 Euros from 122 people between 2017 and 2018, while pretending to be a travel agency representative in South Cyprus, promising to arrange a package holiday.

It was noted that the woman, who was caught with the collaboration of the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Crime and Crime, was extradited on Tuesday through the UN Buffer Zone.

Kibris Postasi