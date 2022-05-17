Tuesday, 17 May 2022

A woman, who entered North Cyprus via Ercan Airport on 5 May carrying 9 kilos of cannabis worth 6 million Turkish Lira in her suitcase, has appeared at court, Yeniduzen reported.

The suspect, only identified as AK, who was arrested following charges of importing illegal drugs, admitted her guilt and was remanded in custody pending trial.

Police Officer Cemal Ramiz, who gave sworn testimony at court, stated that a substance believed to be a cannabis type drug weighing 8.963 kilos was found in nine packages in the suspect’s suitcase, while entering the country at Ercan Airport on May 5.

The police discovered that on May 4, the suspect had met with a Greek woman named Makis, who was said to be dealing drugs in Greece. The suspect AK said that Makis had given her reservation documents to stay at a hotel and 450 Euros spending money.

The police also said that during their investigations, it was learned that the suspect would deliver the drugs to a person whom she did not know, after she settled in the hotel, and that she would be paid 1000 Euros for her work.

Yeniduzen