Sunday, 29 January 2023

A female passenger in a road traffic accident was injured in Karaoğlanoğlu last night, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the police report, 27-year-old Selda Kasımağa was injured after the car she was travelling in struck iron railings and rolled over.

The driver, 25-year-old Ibrahim Khaled Fatehi Khater was arrested for careless driving.

