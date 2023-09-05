Tuesday, 5 September 2023

A woman who was arrested for causing a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on the Kyrenia-Güzelyurt has been remanded in custody for a further three days, Yeniduzen reports.

The collision resulted in the death of the motorcyclist 48-year-old Hikmet Korkmaz.

The Police stated that blood samples had been taken from the suspect and the driver of the vehicle Semra Yaslı to test for alcohol content. The results of which are awaited. It was also stated that Korkmaz did not have a driving licence.

Yeniduzen