A young woman who appeared in a sexually explicit video was arrested in the village of Yenibogaziçi last night, Kibris Postasi reported.

The woman, named as Pınar Gökmen, featured in a video which created a scandal and brought about Prime Minister Ersan Saner’s resignation, after the video was circulated on social media.

She was arrested after a formal complaint was made against her.

Ms. Gökmen is expected to be brought before a judge in Famagusta District Court today. She will be accused of “violation of privacy and disclosure”.

Mobile phones belonging to Ms. Gökmen were confiscated for investigation by the Police Data Inspection Branch.

UPDATE: Two other individuals suspected of being connected to a scandalous video circulated on social media, purporting to feature Ersan Saner, have been arrested, Kibris Postasi reported.

Caner Kalaycı and Güngör Sarıboğa were arrested following further investigations made by the police after they arrested Pınar Gökmen, who had appeared in the video.

Saner lodged a complaint after the video was circulated and the three suspects appeared at Famagusta District Court, charged with “violating the privacy of private life” and “Sexual harassment”.

Ersan Saner has alleged that the video had been “constructed by making full use of technological possibilities”.

Kibris Postasi