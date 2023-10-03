Tuesday, 3 October 2023

The completion date for restoration work on Kyrenia old harbour has been postponed once again until 20 October, Yeniduzen reports.

This is the fourth time the completion date has been pushed back. Work on restoration of the old harbour began on 1 December, 2022. Completion dates were originally slated for May, then changed to September and then early October.

Project Coordinator at the Ministry of Tourism, Orhan Atasoy, told Yeniduzen that there were some problems with the electricity, so he stated that he could not give a firm date regarding the completion of the works.

Meanwhile an official at the Ministry of Tourism pointed to the latest press statement issued by Tosunoğlu Construction, contracted to undertake the restoration, which stated that work would be completed by 20 October.

The Director of Tosunoğlu Construction, Cenk Tosunoğlu, stated that the work laying the parquet flooring is progressing rapidly and that the lighting and electricity poles, the infrastructure of which is completed, will be installed, and said, “We are moving step by step towards the completion. If nothing goes wrong, we plan to leave the area around October 20“.

