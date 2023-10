Saturday, 7 October 2023

Work on the Hirondel roundabout which has been removed and changed into crossroads has been completed, Kibris Postasi reports.

Following the completion of the asphalting work on the approaches to the new crossroads, curbs and road markings have been put in place.

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul stated that installation work on the traffic lights has begun and it is planned to put the traffic lights into operation on Monday morning.

Kibris Postasi