Friday, 6 October 2023

The smart signalling project initiated by Kyrenia Municipality to relieve urban traffic continues. Within the scope of the project, the Hirondel roundabout and new harbour roundabout are being transformed into dynamic intersections (smart signalling), Kibris Postasi reported.

The work in front of the City Hall, which has been ongoing since yesterday evening, was suspended from the early hours of the morning, however, heavy vehicles should choose an alternative route.

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul, stated on his social media account that, “We want laden and heavy vehicles not to use Semih Sancar Street until 13.00 tomorrow afternoon.

“In addition, we recommend that our drivers, who do not have to, do not choose this route until 13.00 tomorrow“.

Kibris Postasi