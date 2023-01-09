Monday, 9 January 2023

Maintenance and repair works being carried out by the Department of Highways on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road are expected to be completed on January 15th, Yeniduzen reports.

Meanwhile, the work on the Kyrenia-Alsancak Road, an important road project, is aimed to be completed by March at the latest, according to the statement made by the Ministry of Transport,

Renovation work on the Dipkarpaz-Monastery Road is planned to start in the coming weeks.

The Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı, stated that the works continue with the support of the Republic of Turkey to develop the highway infrastructure, which will contribute significantly to the development of the country, and that the projects are being completed one by one.

Yeniduzen