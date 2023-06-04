Sunday, 4 June 2023

Work is underway to protect and improve the Köprü (Kukla) Wetlands located in the Mesarya plains, Kibris Postasi reports.

The wetland has the richest biodiversity on the island and part of the project aims to increase water capacity of the pond.

This will provide more water for agriculture and protect wildlife habitats.

The pond needs to be dredged, however, this is not part of the project and they look to the state to undertake this task.

Beyarmudu Mayor Bülent Bebek told the TAK news agency that the 1700-metre embankment by the pond was reinforced by laying impermeable geotextile felt to prevent leaks.

He noted that two valve chambers were built in order to prevent overflows in the pond and to discharge water for agricultural activities, and stated that the first valve covers of the pond, which has been used for agricultural activities since time immemorial, were built in the early 1900s.

Rehabilitation of the wetland is being carried out with cooperation between the European Union and Beyarmudu Municipality.

For more information about the Kukla Wetlands click here

Kibris Postasi