Sunday, 7 May 2023

An electrician was injured after falling five metres from scaffolding at a worksite in Nicosia on Saturday, Yeniduzen reports.

Mikail Aydın, 37, who was standing on scaffolding lowering eclectic cable from the second floor to the ground floor, was injured in the fall.

He was taken to Nicosia State Hospital and diagnosed with a fracture to his right foot.

Yeniduzen