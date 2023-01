Saturday, 21 January 202

A workman was injured after falling 5 metres at a building site near the Karaağaç road junction, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the Police Press Officer, Ahmet İri (58) was working on a construction when he lost his balance while standing on scaffolding yesterday morning.

He was first taken to Dr Akçiçek Hospital in Kyrenia for treatment and then transferred to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

A police investigation into the accident continues.

Kibris Postasi