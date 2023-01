Friday, 6 January 2023

A workman was seriously injured after he fell from scaffolding while working on a building under construction in Iskele, Yeniduzen reports.

Akmet Köse (49) who was installing a central ventilation duct, lost his balance and fell 2 metres onto concrete.

He was taken to Nicosia State Hospital and remains under observation in the Neurosurgery ward.

Yeniduzen