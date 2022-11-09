Wednesday, 9 November 2022

A protest was held outside the construction site of the Presidential Complex by YKP Secretary-General Murat Kanatlı, Yeniduzen reports.

He unfurled a banner saying ‘No to the Complex’.

Kanatlı said that neither President Ersin Tatar or Speaker of the House Zorlu Töre were visiting the site, but rather Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay [who has arrived in the TRNC and will inspect the site.]

Kanatlı said that the construction of the new Presidential Complex was a political project.

“We live in a parliamentary system. We have said it before. The Presidency is symbolic in this system. This is what is described in the Republic. An area of ​​73,000 square metres is being created here. 6,800 square metres of this formation will be given to the Assembly and 25,000 to the Presidency, which does not represent anything. Here, Turkish style, we are trying to establish a presidential system“, he said.

Yeniduzen