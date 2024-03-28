The General Secretary of YÖDAK Derviş Refiker, who was arrested within the scope of the fake diploma investigation carried out at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU) has been dismissed, Kibris Postasi reports.

Derviş Refiker, General Secretary of the Higher Education Planning, Supervision, Accreditation and Coordination Board (YÖDAK), was dismissed after occupying that post for nine years. The decision was published in the Official Gazette.

It was reported on 16 March that Refiker was arrested within the scope of the investigation into corruption at the Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU) and was released on bail.

Subsequently, giving evidence at Guzelyurt District Court, a police officer stated that the suspect had abused his position and ensured that the opening of the Faculty of Medicine at the university was quickly handled. It was determined that Refiker had received payments in Turkish Lira, US dollars and Euros on various occasions. It was noted that the Faculty of Medicine application letter and file, a number of documents and computers belonging to YÖDAK were taken as evidence, and when the suspect was asked for an explanation, he said that he did not remember the documents.

The decision for his dismissal was published in the Official Gazette is as follows:

“Mr. Derviş Refiker, who was appointed as the General Secretary of the Higher Education Planning, Supervision, Accreditation and Coordination Board Yödak as of 22.05.2015, with the decree dated 21.05.2015, in accordance with the paragraph (2) of the 3rd article of the Upper Level Managers Law, has 20 years of experience.

“It has been decided that he will be removed from this position as of 03/24”.

Kibris Postasi