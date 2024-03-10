A four-year-old child who was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured remains in intensive care, Kibris Postasi reports.

The accident occurred in Yukarı Bostancı, in the Guzelyurt region.

According to the Police Press Officer, at around 17.30, Serhat Yıldırım (42) was driving east on Izzet Kombos Boulevard in Yukarı Bostancı, when he carelessly turned right into the car park at Merve Gümüşok Pharmacy. He drove towards the parking area and hit the child who was passing by.

The child was diagnosed with a fracture in his left food and internal bleeding. He remains under observation in the intensive care unit at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

The police have arrested the driver and are continuing their investigation.

Kibris Postasi