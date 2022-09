Wednesday, 28 September 2022

A 15-year-old cyclist was injured at a crossroads in Aydınköy yesterday by a motorist who failed to stop at the road junction, Yeniduzen reports.

The driver, Oktay Umutlu (36) hit the young cyclist with his Mazda saloon at the Lalei Street junction.

The cyclist who was injured, was taken by ambulance to Nicosia State Hospital where he remains under observation.

Yeniduzen