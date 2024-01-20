A young man has been detained by the police after he struck a 14-year-old girl, while he was driving in Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reports.

Tuğçe Şukuf (14) was crossing the road by a petrol station when she was hit by a car driven by Kerem Rezzakioğlu (26)

Tuğçe Şukuf was taken to Nicosia State Hospital where she was diagnosed as having a brain haemorrhage and remains in intensive care.

Giving evidence in court, the police stated that the incident, which was due to careless driving, took place at 9.45 on Friday morning.

A request was made that Kerem Rezzakioğlu be detained for two days, to enable the police to complete their investigation.

The judge ordered that Rezzakioğlu be detained in police custody for two days.

Kibris Postasi