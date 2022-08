Sunday, 7 August, 2022

A 24-year-old man has died after being pulled from the sea, Yeniduzen reported.

Lovejoy Zinyuke (24), who got into difficulties while swimming in the sea at Gemikonağı on Thursday evening, was pulled out of the water by his friends.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but despite all efforts to save him, he died.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Yeniduzen