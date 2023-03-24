Friday, 24 March 2023

A 24-year-old man died after a traffic accident occurred in Kyrenia last night, Kibris Genc reports.

A female motorist was heading towards Alsancak on Karaoğlanoğlu Street in Kyrenia at around 9.25 pm on Thursday night when she made a careless right turn and her vehicle collided with an oncoming car

Both drivers were injured, including three passengers in the oncoming vehicle. All were taken to Dr. Akçiçek Hospital in Kyrenia. They were later transferred to Nicosia State Hospital

The young man who died in Dr. Akçiçek Hospital was named as Adem Kocabaş, aged 24.

Kibris Genc