Two people were seriously injured and a young man died in a traffic accident on the Kyrenia-Güzelyurt main road in the early hours of this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident was caused by a driver who had a blood alcohol level of 172 milligrams when his car veered into the opposite lane. The car collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The oncoming vehicle was being driven by Zeynep Kartal (18) who was seriously injured with a skull fracture, rib cage fracture, and internal organ injuries. His two passengers were Tuğçe Kocagül (30) who was also seriously injured and suffered a brain haemorrhage, the other passenger Barış Ağca (19) a resident of Alsancak, died at the scene of the accident.

Zeynep Kartal and Tuğçe Kocagul remain in intensive care at Nicosia State Hospital.

The drunk driver Emirhan Yürük (32) who caused the accident was arrested.

The number of fatal accidents this year has now risen to eleven.

