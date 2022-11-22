Tuesday, 22 November 2022

An 18-year-old man died following a traffic accident on the Karpaz – Iskele main road this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Police Press Office, Hasan Öztürk (18), a resident of Kumyalı, lost control of his steering on his approach to the Mehmetçik – Pamuklu crossroads.

His car veered off the road and rolled down the bank.

Öztürk, who was seriously injured as a result of the accident, died in the Famagusta State Hospital, despite all attempts to save his life.

The police investigation into the incident continues.

Yeniduzen