LGC News logo

Young Man Dies in Traffic Accident

  • 11:14 am

Car - Young man dies in traffic accident

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 

An 18-year-old man died following a traffic accident on the Karpaz – Iskele main road this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Police Press Office, Hasan Öztürk (18), a resident of Kumyalı, lost control of his steering on his approach to the Mehmetçik – Pamuklu crossroads.

His car veered off the road and rolled down the bank.

Öztürk, who was seriously injured as a result of the accident, died in the Famagusta State Hospital, despite all attempts to save his life.

The police investigation into the incident continues.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook