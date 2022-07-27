Wednesday, 27 July, 2022

A young man who admitted murdering his friend 25-year-old Halil Karakız in Kyrenia in December 2019 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, Yeniduzen reported.

Arif Gökçek (20), who was tried for causing the death of Halil Karakız, who was found dead in the sea on 6 December 2019 near the breakwater at Kyrenia Old Harbour, initially had denied his guilt. Reportedly, both men had been drinking.

A postmortem revealed that Karakız had likely died from a brain haemorrhage resulting from a heavy blow to the head which fractured his skull. His body had been recovered from the rocks at Kordonboyu. It initially was believed that Karakız had fallen into the sea by accident. Emergency services launched a recovery operation but were hampered by heavy seas at the time.

