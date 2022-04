Wednesday, 13 April 2022

A 20-year-old man is in intensive care after being struck by a car, Yeniduzen reported.

The incident took place on the Near East University campus in front of the student dormitory where Cem Efe (20) was crossing the road. He was hit by an oncoming car at around 8pm last night driven by Burak İnci (26).

Mr Efe remains under observation in the intensive care unit at the Near East University Hospital.

Yeniduzen