Saturday, 3 September 2022

A 22-year-old man was injured after the vehicle he was driving struck trees, Kibris Postasi reported.

The accident took place in the early hours of this morning on Atatürk Caddesi in Boğazköy when the driver lost control of his vehicle, his car veered and struck a tree, and then hit another tree on the rebound.

The injured man was rescued by firefighters and then taken to Nicosia State Hospital where he remains for treatment.

Kibris Postasi