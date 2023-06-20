Tuesday, 20 June 2023

A passenger who sustained a brain haemorrhage and internal bleeding following a traffic accident, has regained consciousness, Yeniduzen reports.

Mustafa Özdoğan (26) was seriously injured in a traffic accident on the morning of June 5 on the Nicosia – Güzelyurt main road. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Nicosia State Hospital, where he remained unconscious.

His mother, Zehra Özdoğan, announced on Facebook that her son had woken up.

Özdoğan and other passengers were injured when the driver of the vehicle, Berk Sicimoğlu, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the steering and hit the curbstones at the Agillar roundabout. His car rolled over and landed upright. Four people were injured, two seriously.

The driver was arrested at the time of the accident.

Yeniduzen