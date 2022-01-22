A motorcyclist died in Cengizköy last night after he was struck by a careless driver.

At around 11pm on Friday, on the Gemikonağı – Güzelyurt main road, vehicle driver Muhammet Ünsal Yılmaz 21, veered across to the oncoming lane when he struck the motorcyclist who was approaching from the opposite direction.

Yılmaz was given a blood test after the accident, which revealed an alcohol content of 175gr/100ml.

The motorcyclist who was making food delivery on Friday night, was named as 21-year-old Umair Ahmad from Pakistan. He was a resident of Lefke.

Update: Kibris Postasi reports that the driver appeared in court and was remanded in custody for three days. A postmortem will be performed on the body of the motorcyclist.

Yeniduzen