Wednesday, 4 January 2023

A 25-year-old Liberian student, Zue Joel Kollie, who was a resident of Nicosia, has died at Nicosia State Hospital, Yeniduzen reports.

The newspaper gives no further details other than stating that he died despite all attempts to save him.

According to the Liberian Students Association in Northern Cyprus, Zue was a dedicated and diligent student, who left Liberia to continue his studies in North Cyprus at Rauf Denktas University.

He was captain of the university football team and also served as team’s deputy captain for the Liberian Students Association in Northern Cyprus.

The students association said that he was a modest man and that they grieve for his passing.

Yeniduzen, Facebook