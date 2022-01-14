A 19-year-old pedestrian who sustained a cerebral hemorrhage after she was knocked down by a driver in Kyrenia on Wednesday, 12 January, is now conscious, Yeniduzen reported today.

Doctors say that the bleed on the injured woman’s brain has stopped and she remains under observation in the intensive care unit at Suat Günsel Hospital, in Kyrenia.

On Wednesday, Firdevs Asya Koçak, 19, was struck down by a car driven by Etem Uğurlu, 47 on Bedrettin Demirel Street in Kyrenia while she was crossing the road at around 6.30 pm.

Yeniduzen