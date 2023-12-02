Saturday, 2 December 2023

The trial of a young man accused of murdering 16-year-old Zehie Helin Reessur is set to begin on 8 December, Kibris Postasi reports.

The accused, 21-year-old suspect Sefer Buğra Altundağ, appeared in court on January 25. During this hearing, Altundağ’s lawyer asked for a postponement of the trial because he wanted to meet with the defendant and his family. The prosecutor insisted that a deadline should be set, emphasising that it should be the “last time“. Following these arguments, the judge decided to adjourn the case until December 8, 2023.

Altundağ had previously, through his lawyer, stated that he would accept other charges with the exception of “premeditated murder”.

The body of Zehie Helin Reessur, an 11th grade student at Famagusta Vocational High School, was discovered on a construction site in the Long Beach region in Iskele on January 25. Initial examination showed that she appeared to have been struck on the head with a blunt instrument.

In a report published by Kibris Postasi this November, it was stated that the Police General Directorate statistics show that between between January 1 and November 21 a total of 831 complaints were made about violence against women, including one murder, 423 cases of physical violence, 181 cases of verbal violence, 17 cases of sexual violence, and 209 other issues.

